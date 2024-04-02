New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The upcoming high-voltage clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been rescheduled for April 16 at the Eden Gardens.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches," IPL said in an official statement.

The fixture between KKR and RR, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 will now be played a day prior on 16.

Kolkata are presently second in the IPL 2024 points table after winning both of their initial games in the competition. They annihilated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home before continuing their winning record against arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In-form Rajasthan currently leading the points table. Royals have also won their first three matches. They thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

Subsequently, the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) which was originally scheduled to take place on April 16 will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 17.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches) only and stated that the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the Lok Sabha Elections across the country from April 19 onwards.

Subsequently, the IPL schedule for the second leg of the tournament was revealed on March 25, starting with a contest between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the final set to take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

The 'IPL El-Clasico' clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), will take place on April 14 at Wankhede Stadium.

Qualifier one and the Eliminator clash will take place on May 21 and 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue where last year's final took place between CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT). Qualifier two will take place in Chennai on May 24. (ANI)

