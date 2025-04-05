Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul continued his brilliant run against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he slammed his first half-century in Red and Blue colours during the match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

After a brief 15-run cameo against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KL registered his first big knock of the tournament, scoring 77 in 51 balls, with his knock consisting of six fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 150.98. A key element of his knock was how beautifully he played against the Purple Cap holding spinner Noor Ahmed, striking him for a few fours and sixes.

Also Read | IPL Defunct Teams List: A Look At All Previous Indian Premier League Teams That Have Now Ceased To Exist.

Now, in 16 matches and 15 innings against CSK, Rahul has scored 630 runs, which have come at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 142.85. He has scored six half-centuries against CSK, with his best knock of 98* in 42 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes coming for Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2021 in winning cause.

His last six innings against CSK have been extremely brilliant, scoring 333 runs at an average of 66.6 with three half-centuries. These runs have come at a strike rate of over 160.

Also Read | Thomas Muller Confirms His Exit From Bayern Munich After 25 Years, Legendary Forward To Leave Bavarians at End of Season.

In 134 IPL matches throughout his career, KL has made 4,775 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 135.07, with four centuries, 38 fifties, and the best score of 132*. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, overtaking Ajinkya Rahane (4,765 runs).

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser McGurk early, a 54-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL's 56-run stand with Sameer Rizwi (20 in 15 balls, with a four and six) kept DC at a healthy run rate. KL scored his first fifty in DC colours, scoring 77 in 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) played a fiery cameo towards the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK.

DC needs to defend 184 to register their third successive win in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)