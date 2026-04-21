Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians may have rediscovered a simple but powerful formula in IPL 2026 -- give Jasprit Bumrah the new ball and let him set the tone.

For the first time this season, Bumrah opened the bowling against the Gujarat Titans on Monday and made an immediate impact, striking off the very first delivery to remove Sai Sudharsan.

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The early breakthrough helped the Mumbai Indians tighten their grip in a game they eventually dominated, defending a total of 199 with renewed confidence and energy in the field.

Until this match, MI had rotated their opening options between Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, with Bumrah largely operating after the first over. That approach had yielded limited success, with just one win in five matches and no wickets for Bumrah in the tournament.

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The tactical shift, however, paid immediate dividends.

"You feel like it's going to be a recurring thing now for the rest of the games," Faf du Plessis said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, highlighting the potential long-term impact of the move.

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund pointed out the difference in match context when Bumrah operates with the new ball rather than coming in after the powerplay momentum has already been built.

"They tried Boult. They tried Chahar. And for the first time since 2022, Jasprit Bumrah gets to bowl the first over, and not when teams are 40 for no loss, 50 for no loss, 60 for no loss. It's been no loss throughout the season [except against Delhi Capitals] every time he's come on to bowl," said Mukund.

"[On this occasion, it was] 0 for 0, he comes in, and then suddenly he strikes, and you end up seeing a difference. I'm not saying the first-over wicket was the turning point of the game, but I'm just saying the affordability to do that against a side like Gujarat Titans, who aren't so great in the middle [overs] against spin - so you decided to go with two spinners - sort of adds up for this game," he added.

Beyond the tactical advantage, Bumrah's early strike also had a visible psychological effect on the side.

"We talk about this as a momentum [shift] in the field. Everyone comes out, 'come on boys', you know, 'today is the day', and then the first over goes for 13-14 and the wind just gets knocked out of you a little bit," du Plessis said. "You just feel like straightaway in the field, the body language drops a little bit. So the fact that Bumrah - we all agree is the greatest bowler of this generation in white-ball cricket - [bowled the] first over and it just kicks belief into that team that today is the day that we can have a good day," the former Proteas captain added.

Mukund also noted how evolving T20 conditions, including reduced swing after the initial overs, make early deployment of a bowler like Bumrah even more valuable.

"The fact that with this impact player thing, I know teams are going hard. The ball also doesn't swing after the third over now in the last four to five years, and sort of coincided with Mumbai's decline, where they bring him on [later in the powerplay] and then you expect him to get wickets with his sheer skill," Mukund said. "He does [get wickets], with his yorker and slower ball, and he's got the skills. [But] if you give him a ball that's moving, brand-new, then he's going to be [more effective]," he concluded.

With MI still chasing their first IPL title since 2020, Bumrah's return to the new-ball role could signal a strategic reset -- one that brings both wickets and belief back into the side. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)