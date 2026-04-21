As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of IPL 2026 tonight, Tuesday, 21 April, the weather outlook for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium remains a key factor for fans and teams alike. With both sides currently tied on six points, the weather conditions at Uppal could play a decisive role in determining who breaks into the top four. Current conditions in Hyderabad indicate a hot and dry afternoon, though atmospheric changes are expected as the evening progresses. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Hyderabad Weather and Match-Time Forecast

As of midday on Tuesday, Hyderabad is experiencing typical late-April heat with temperatures reaching 37°C. The sky is currently partly sunny, and the air remains relatively dry with a humidity level of 24%.

For the match duration (19:30 IST onwards), the conditions are expected to become more testing:

Temperature: Easing from 34°C at the start of play to approximately 28°C by the final over.

Conditions: Partly cloudy skies are anticipated throughout the evening.

Humidity: Expected to rise significantly after sunset, hovering between 45% and 60%, which will increase the physical strain on players.

Is There a Rain Threat Tonight?

While some local forecasts earlier today suggested a 35% chance of afternoon thundershowers, the threat to the actual match window remains low. According to Google Weather data, the probability of precipitation during the night-time hours is just 5%. Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 21

The ‘Dew Factor’ in Hyderabad

Despite the low rain threat, moisture will still impact the game in the form of dew. With humidity rising as the night progresses, the "dew factor" is expected to become prominent after the 14th over of the first innings.

This typically makes the ball slippery and difficult for spinners to grip, often handing a significant advantage to the team batting second. Consequently, the captain winning the toss tonight is highly likely to opt to bowl first.

Hyderabad Weather Live

Pitch and Surface Expectations

The Hyderabad surface remains a "batting paradise," characterized by a hard, brown top that offers consistent bounce. When combined with a clear evening and the potential for a slick outfield due to dew, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards. SRH have already posted record totals at this venue this season, and with no rain to dampen the pitch, the trend of aggressive stroke-play is expected to continue

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).