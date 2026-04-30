Sports News | IPL 2026: Munaf Patel Backs Bowlers, Confirms Starc Availability Before RR Clash

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has underlined the importance of bowlers in T20 cricket, saying that while batters can win individual matches, tournaments are ultimately decided by bowling performances.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash on Friday, Patel pointed to the high-scoring nature of modern T20 games but stressed that disciplined bowling remains the key to sustained success.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder's Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

"I always say this, a match can be won by batters, but a tournament is won by bowlers. Because if you see, even yesterday around 250 runs were scored. So obviously, if bowlers bowl well, you can win the tournament. Batters can win you a game, but if you don't bowl well, you cannot win a tournament. That is something I strongly believe in," Patel said.

Patel also provided an update on pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, indicating that the Australian quick is available for selection for tomorrow's clash

Also Read | Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Ace Batter Following Brutal Five-Boundary Over in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

"He is available from tomorrow. Our best bowler will definitely play, but the final decision will be taken tomorrow. Him coming back, it definitely helps. Fast bowlers who may have struggled in the powerplay will get more support," he added.

The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch. Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)