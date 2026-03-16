Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): Captain Shubman Gill has joined the Gujarat Titans squad as the team prepares for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

With the schedule for the first phase of the season announced, the Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign with an away clash against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, according to a press release from the franchise.

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The Gill-led side will then return home to Ahmedabad to face the Rajasthan Royals on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The team is also scheduled to feature in two more away fixtures against the Delhi Capitals on April 8 and against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

In the 2025 season, the Titans recorded nine wins, four losses, and one match resulted in a no-result. The Shubman Gill-led team will look to clinch their second title in the 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans full IPL 2026 squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood. (ANI)

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