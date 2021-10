Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second IPL qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Prithvi Shaw

lbw b Chakaravarthy

18

Dhawan

c Shakib b Chakaravarthy

36

Stoinis

b Shivam Mavi

18

Shreyas Iyer

not out

30

Rishabh Pant

c Tripathi b Lockie Ferguson

6

Hetmyer

run out (Venkatesh Iyer/Karthik)

17

Axar Patel

not out

4

Extras: (LB-1, W-4, NB-1)

6

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

135

Fall of Wickets: 32-1, 71-2, 83-3, 90-4, 117-5

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-26-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-27-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-26-2, Shivam Mavi 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI

