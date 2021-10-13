Cristiano Ronaldo had been in the news for scoring a hat-trick against Luxembourg in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. This was his 10th international hat-trick and thus he became the first man to achieve this feat. Now, during the same game, Cristiano Ronaldo almost scored a stunning goal which was stopped by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris. So the goal did not have a fairytale ending but had it crossed the line, CR7 would have won the Puskas award. This attempt reminded the netizens of the goal that he netted against Azerbaijan in October 2006. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick Against Luxembourg in European Qualifiers.

Back then the goal was disallowed as it seem to have not crossed the line. Had VAR been in action, the goal would have surely been awarded to Ronaldo. This time, the goal was stopped by Moris. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the match. He converted a couple of penalties into goals and then scored a goal in the 87th minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes and Alves Palhinha Gonsalves also scored a goal each. The three players led Portugal to a 5-0 win. Now, here's the goal from last night.

Video:

They call him Penaldo for scoring penalties and praise their lord for hitting the crossbar forgetting he's doing this at 36. I know my GOAT. RONALDO THE GREATEST EVER pic.twitter.com/zWhTwYiSfC — Asante KY (@bhim_for_Grammy) October 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo also reacted to the goal and said that he was proud of wearing Portugal colours. "Another victory, another step towards our goal, another historic night in defense of our colours," read a part of the post by Ronaldo. Portugal now stands on number two of Group 3 table.

