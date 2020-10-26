Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab here on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings

Shubman Gill c Pooran b Shami 57

Nitish Rana c Gayle b Maxwell 0

Rahul Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7

Dinesh Karthik c Rahul b Shami 0

Eoin Morgan c M Ashwin b Bishnoi 40

Sunil Narine b Jordan 6

Kamlesh Nagarkoti b M Ashwin 6

Pat Cummins lbw b Bishnoi 1

Lockie Ferguson not out 24

Varun Chakravarthy b Jordan 2

Prasidh Krishna not out 0

Extras: (LB-3 W-3) 6

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 149

Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/10 3/10 4/91 5/101 6/113 7/114 8/136 9/149

Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-35-3, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-18-0, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-27-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-25-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-1-20-2. More

