Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, India and Australia are set to resume international action as they will face in a full-fledged series. India will travel to Australia to face the team from down under in T20I, ODI and Test matches and take part in their first international game since the coronavirus enforced break. BCCI have announced the squad for the series but it doesn’t feature Rohit Sharma, which has led many to believe that the Mumbai Indians skipper is out of IPL as well. Team India Squad for Australia Tour 2020-21: Rohit Sharma Rested From All Formats, Varun Chakravarthy Named for IND vs AUS T20Is.

Rohit Sharma, who has been leading Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020, hasn’t featured in the franchise’s last two games in the competition. During their recent game against Chennai Super Kings, stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that ‘Rohit Sharma is struggling from a hamstring injury and will hopefully be fit soon enough’

And after being snubbed from India’s T20I, Test and ODI squad for the team of Australia, this has raised doubt over the Indian limited-overs vice-captain participation in the rest of the Indian Premier League as well. Fans have expressed their concern over the fitness of the Mumbai Indians skipper on social media.

No More IPL 2020 For Rohit Sharma?

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won't be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Out of IPL 2020?

Rohit Sharma not named in any of the squads for Aus tour. Safe to say he is at least out of #IPL2020? — Pramod Ananth (@pramz) October 26, 2020

Ruled Out From IPL 2020

Has @ImRo45 been ruled out of the @IPL - if that injury has ruled him out of the Australia tour? @BCCI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020

Fitness Concerns

Tell us about Rohit Sharma's fitness please? https://t.co/v290THsdkg — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) October 26, 2020

Get Well Soon Rohit

However, despite not naming Rohit Sharma in all the three squads travelling for Australian, the Indian cricket board have stated that they will continue to monitor the situation and if it improves, Sharma might be added in the team. India will reportedly play Australia in three-match ODI, T20I and four-match Test series starting from December onwards.

