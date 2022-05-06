Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians Innings:

Ishan Kishan

c Rashid Khan b Alzarri Joseph 45

Rohit Sharma

lbw b Rashid Khan

43

Suryakumar Yadav

c Rashid Khan b Sangwan

13

Tilak Varma

run out (Hardik Pandya)

21

Kieron Pollard

b Rashid Khan

4

Tim David

not out

44

Daniel Sams

c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 0

Murugan Ashwin

not out

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1)

7

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

177

Fall of Wickets: 74-1, 99-2, 111-3, 119-4, 157-5, 164-6

Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-42-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-41-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-34-1, Pradeep Sangwan 3-0-23-1, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-11-0.(MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)