Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians Innings:
Also Read | Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
Ishan Kishan
c Rashid Khan b Alzarri Joseph 45
Also Read | Ben Stokes Smashes 34 Runs in One Over In First Appearance At County Championship 2022.
Rohit Sharma
lbw b Rashid Khan
43
Suryakumar Yadav
c Rashid Khan b Sangwan
13
Tilak Varma
run out (Hardik Pandya)
21
Kieron Pollard
b Rashid Khan
4
Tim David
not out
44
Daniel Sams
c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 0
Murugan Ashwin
not out
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1)
7
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
177
Fall of Wickets: 74-1, 99-2, 111-3, 119-4, 157-5, 164-6
Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-42-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-41-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-34-1, Pradeep Sangwan 3-0-23-1, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-11-0.(MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)