Abu Dhabi, Sept 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings Innings:
KL Rahul
c Bumrah b Pollard
21
Mandeep Singh
lbw b Krunal Pandya
15
Chris Gayle
c Hardik Pandya b Pollard
14
Aiden Markram
b Rahul Chahar
42
Nicholas Pooran
lbw b
Bumrah
2
Deepak Hooda
c Pollard b Bumrah
28
Harpreet Brar
not out
14
Nathan Ellis
not out
6
Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-2, NB-1)
6
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
135
Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 39-2, 41-3, 48-4, 109-5, 123-6
Bowler: Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 3-0-30-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-19-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI
