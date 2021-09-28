Abu Dhabi, Sept 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

KL Rahul

c Bumrah b Pollard

21

Mandeep Singh

lbw b Krunal Pandya

15

Chris Gayle

c Hardik Pandya b Pollard

14

Aiden Markram

b Rahul Chahar

42

Nicholas Pooran

lbw b

Bumrah

2

Deepak Hooda

c Pollard b Bumrah

28

Harpreet Brar

not out

14

Nathan Ellis

not out

6

Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-2, NB-1)

6

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

135

Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 39-2, 41-3, 48-4, 109-5, 123-6

Bowler: Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 3-0-30-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-19-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI

