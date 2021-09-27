Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Also Read | RR 164/5 in 20 Overs I SRH vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Leads Rajasthan To Competitive Score.

Evin Lewis c A Samad b B Kumar 6

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also Read | Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Join Sydney Sixers for Upcoming Women’s Big Bash League Season.

b S Sharma 36

Sanju Samson c J Holder b S Kaul

82

Liam Livingstone c A Samad b R Khan

4

Mahipal Lomror

not out

29

Riyan Parag

c Roy b S Kaul

0

Rahul Tewatia not out

0

Extras:(B-1, LB-3, NB-3) 7

Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-67, 3-77, 4-161, 5-162.

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 3-0-30-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-28-1, Jason Holder 4-0-27-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-36-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-8-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)