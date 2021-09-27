Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Monday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Evin Lewis c A Samad b B Kumar 6
Yashasvi Jaiswal
b S Sharma 36
Sanju Samson c J Holder b S Kaul
82
Liam Livingstone c A Samad b R Khan
4
Mahipal Lomror
not out
29
Riyan Parag
c Roy b S Kaul
0
Rahul Tewatia not out
0
Extras:(B-1, LB-3, NB-3) 7
Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-67, 3-77, 4-161, 5-162.
Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 3-0-30-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-28-1, Jason Holder 4-0-27-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-36-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-8-0. More
