Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Anmolpreet Singh c and b Amit Mishra 36

Abhishek Sharma c de Kock b Yudhvir Singh 7

Rahul Tripathi c de Kock b Yash Thakur 20

Aiden Markram st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 28

Heinrich Klaasen c Prerak Mankad b Avesh Khan 47

Glenn Phillips b Krunal Pandya 0

Abdul Samad not out 37

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 2

Extras:(LB-2, W-2) 5

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 182

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-56, 3-82, 4-115, 5-115, 6-173.

Bowling: Yudhvir Singh 3-0-24-1, Kyle Mayers 1-0-11-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-2, Avesh Khan 2-0-30-1, Yash Thakur 4-0-28-1, Amit Mishra 4-0-40-1, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-23-0. (MORE) PTI

