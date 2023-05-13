Paris Saint Germain have not had the best of seasons as per their usually high standards and they are now left with just securing the league title as their only silverware this campaign. The French giants currently lead Ligue 1 with 78 points from 34 games, three clear of second placed Lens but having played a game less. With four wins in their last five games, the team is in a rich vein of form. They made light work of Troyes in the last game with a routine win over Troyes. Opponents AC Ajaccio are in the relegation zone and do not look like surviving the drop unless a massive upturn in fortunes. PSG versus AC Ajaccio will be streamed on the Voot app from 12:30 AM IST. Al-Hilal Prepares Contract Worth Over Rs 500 Crore For Marco Verratti, Want PSG Midfielder to Join Lionel Messi In His Transfer to Saudi Arabia: Reports.

Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, and Nordi Mukiele are the big names missing for PSG due to injuries. Lionel Messi is back training after serving a week-long suspension by the club due to an unauthorised leave. He will pair up with Kylian Mbappe in the final third while Hugo Ekitike plays as the lone striker. Marco Verratti in the midfield will pair up with Vitinha to dictate the tempo of the game.

Yoann Touzghar is suspended for the tie for Ajaccio along with Youcef Belaili while Michael Barreto is not match fit and is unlikely to start. Ismael Diallo and Mounaim El Idrissy have served their respective bans and should walk straight back into the starting eleven. Thomas Mangani will be at the heart of midfield and his primary role will be to shield the backline which will be under tremendous pressure.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on the challenge of AC Ajaccio in their next fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, May 14. The match will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris. Marcelo Bielsa To Take Charge As Uruguay Men’s National Team Head Coach: Reports.

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Ac Ajaccio will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels.

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. PSG are undefeated in-home games against Ajaccio since 2005 which tells us about their dominance in this fixture. Expect the hosts to claim easy three points.

