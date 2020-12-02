Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC, East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said "individual lapses at times" cost them the match.

Mumbai City FC made it two wins in a row in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 after a 3-0 triumph over East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Fowler underlined the need for his side to cut down on individual errors.

"The quality at times was okay, individual lapses at times cost us. We know as a team we have to do better in terms of concentration. We try and drill that into players all the time. Concentration level in football is huge and we need to learn that quicker," Fowler said.

Adam le Fondre bagged a brace and Hernan Santana scored Mumbai's third but Hugo Boumous was adjudged Hero of the Match after a superb performance that saw him involved in all three goals.

He provided two assists on the night and rose to the top of ISL's all-time leaderboard for assists with 19.

Fowler also rued the loss of his skipper Daniel Fox, who was replaced by Mohammad Rafique, early in the match. "When you lose your captain, who is one of your mainstay players, early in the game then that throws out everything that you have learned all week coming into the game," he said. (ANI)

