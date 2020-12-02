Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India with a century-plus run partnership in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match. Pandya and Jadeja shared an unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket to resurrect India’s innings after the visitors had been reduced to 152/5 in the 32nd over. The pair helped India cross the 300-run mark and set Australia a big total to chase. Both batsmen were praised online with Twitterati applauding their efforts for rescuing India from a precarious situation. Pandya remained not-out on 92 from 76 deliveries while Jadeja ended the innings on 66 off 55 balls as the pair helped Australia 303 runs to win. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Pandya and Jadeja joined at the crease after captain Virat Kohli was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for the third successive time in the series. Kohli was out for 63 from 78 balls and his ill-timed dismissal seemed to have put India on the backfoot. But Pandy and Jadeja initially played with caution. They saw off the spinners and took no risk against Hazlewood before going berserk in the final 10 overs. Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny? Australia Pacer Dismisses Indian Captain for the Fourth Consecutive Time in ODIs, Twitterati React With Memes and Jokes.

The pair added 110 runs in the final 10 overs to help India breach the 300-run mark, which after Kohli’s dismissal looked almost impossible. Their unbeaten 150-run partnership is also the third-highest sixth-wicket stand for India in ODI cricket. The last five overs of the innings went for 76 runs and India, after steadily progressing at 226/5 at the end of the 45th over, ended their innings on 302/5 without losing any more wicket. Hardik and Jadeja were enormously praised on Twitter for their fighting knocks and for helping India post a huge total on the scoreboard. Take a look at some top reactions on their partnership on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to Indian Fans

Fifties From Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja Take India to Huge Total

Fifties from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja guide #TeamIndia to 302/5 in the third ODI against Australia. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/VO9QlU3cB6 pic.twitter.com/ezJWMEsU3M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya When India is in Trouble

Outstanding Partnership From Pandya and Jadeja

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja made 150 runs in just 108 balls for the 6th wicket. Took India to 302 out of nowhere from one stage, what a knock by both of them. Hardik 92 in just 76 balls and Jadeja 66 in 50 balls. Last 100 runs came in just 51 balls for India, outstanding. pic.twitter.com/CgxnVOa87k — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya Playing for India Despite Injury

Hardik Pandya fighting for India despite being injured. #AusvsInd pic.twitter.com/nR3llebudC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 29, 2020

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja These Days in Australia

Hardik Pandya Now-a-days* #indvsaus2020 pic.twitter.com/33ytSHmNKK — ┬ Ⲏ ᴇ - Ɍ ᴇ ┬ 𝚆 ᴇ ᴇ ┬ ᴇ Ɍ (@_TheKidd9) December 2, 2020

India Cricket Fans When Kohi Got Out vs When Jadeja-Pandya Got Going

#INDvsAUS Pic 1: Indian Fans when Virat Kohli got out... Pic 2: Indian Fans after seeing Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's Partnership.. pic.twitter.com/3sXnzDgrMW — TheMysteryBoy (@Black_Storm02) December 2, 2020

Not Bad Comparison?

Jadeja & Pandya In Last 7 Overs In This Match🔥.... pic.twitter.com/hEBHHeFe9a — S P Y (@Kohli_Spy) December 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja When Indian Batting Fails

India, meanwhile, opted to bat first after Kohli won the toss. T Natarajan is making his India debut in the match while Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav are the other changes made in the playing XI. The visitors, already 0-2 down the series and playing to avoid a clean-sweep, lost Shikhar Dhawan early. But Gill and Kohli shared a 55-run stand to settle the innings before three quick wickets changed the momentum in favour of Australia. But Pandya and Jadeja swung it back in India’s favour.

