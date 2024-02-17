Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): East Bengal FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium to cap off the Saturday double header of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

The Red and Gold Brigade are winless since their triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup last month. Their 2-2 draw in the Kolkata Derby was followed with successive losses against NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC. Hence, their playoff prospects, which seemingly appeared to be bright a couple of weeks ago, are dwindling and need an urgent resurgence. The team is placed 10th in the table with two victories and five defeats in 13 encounters so far.

They have not won in the ISL in their last six matches, with their previous victory coming on December 4 against NorthEast United FC by a 5-0 margin. They would possibly be hoping that their aspirations receive a boost against Hyderabad FC, a team that is still searching for its first win of the ISL campaign.

Few things have gone right for the hosts this year, but the form of East Bengal FC doesn't inspire a lot of confidence at the moment either. This is an opportunity for both these teams to set things straight and possibly sow the seeds of a possible comeback into the scheme of things that could lead them to progress in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC has scored the least goals amongst all teams in ISL 2023-24, having found the back of the net only five times in 14 matches. However, it is not a concern that they face against East Bengal FC, as they have netted in each of their seven fixtures in the league, the only team against whom Hyderabad FC has managed this feat. However, their current record doesn't hold them in good stead.

East Bengal had won 2-1 against Hyderabad FC in their encounter earlier this season, and the coming match presents them an opportunity to record a league double over the team for the first time in ISL history. Their current six-game winless streak in the ISL is only surpassed by a similar 10-match-long run that they went on from January-October 2022. However, head coach Carles Cuadrat boasts of a formidable record over Hyderabad FC, averaging two points in his faceoffs against them.

"We as a team are trying our best. Is it enough? No, but it's a learning process every day with all the youngsters and the very new staff that we have at the moment. But, we are planning as much as with our abilities and we are trying to execute in the training sessions properly," Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

"As I always say, we don't find excuses. We have to change a lot of players to play against a top team like Mumbai City FC in the last match and the players who are playing gave their best, and they made their efforts," East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said. (ANI)

