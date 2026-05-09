Italian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned by Qualifier Dario Prizmic in Second Round Thriller

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Rome, May 9: Six-time Italian Open champion Novak Djokovic was eliminated in three sets by world No. 79 Dario Prizmic, who came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. It is the first time Djokovic has lost in his opening match in the Italian capital (18-1). Prizmic has now earned two Top 10 wins, having beaten Ben Shelton en route to the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid last month. French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff Slam Roland Garros Over ‘Declining’ Pay Share.

The 20-year-old is aiming to advance to the fourth round at this level for the first time and next plays Ugo Humbert. Djokovic controlled proceedings from the outset, steadily increasing the pressure and securing two breaks to comfortably wrap up the first set after just 40 minutes.

Possibly troubled by stomach discomfort, Djokovic's level dropped sharply in the second set. His shots lost depth, his precision faded, and his composition seemed to unravel. Between grimaces and visible frustration, he quickly found himself trailing 4-0 against a fearless Prizmic.

Rather than shrinking under the moment, the young Croatian continued to push relentlessly, forcing more mistakes from the 24-time Grand Slam champion and driving the match into a deciding third set . Wimbledon 2026 To Debut VAR; Becomes Third Grand Slam To Adopt Video Review System After US and Australian Open.

Djokovic initially stayed competitive in the decider—until he stumbled at the first real danger, surrendering serve on the first break point he faced. From that point on, Djokovic was unable to create a single break opportunity of his own. He tried repeatedly to pressure Prizmic into errors, but the Croatian, now riding a wave of confidence, held firm and fittingly sealed the biggest win of his career with an ace—his third of the match.

Earlier this year, Djokovic downed Jannik Sinner to reach the championship match at the Australian Open and will hope to have recovered in time for Roland Garros later this month, when the World No. 4 will aim to capture a record-extending 25th major title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).