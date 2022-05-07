Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): Kalinga Stadium gets ready for a special Indian Women's League 2022 clash as two local sides -- Sports Odisha and Odisha Police face each other on Sunday.

Ahead of facing their local rivals, Sports Odisha head coach Geetanjali said, "We will be looking to not repeat our mistakes from the previous match and put our hundred per cent to come back with the three points."

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines As Rajasthan Royals Near Playoffs Spot With a Fine Win.

"Odisha Police won't be an easy team to take on. We have to make sure we don't make silly mistakes and put pressure on them. Our strategy is focusing on our strengths and winning the game," she added.

On the other hand, Odisha Police, who have registered two victories in IWL so far will also be looking to climb the table.

Also Read | CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: We Always Want To Go One-Up Against Chennai Super Kings, Says Coach Pravin Amre.

Head coach Shradhanjali Samantaray said, "As we will be playing against the local team, extra pressure will be there on us to give our best. Sports Odisha is a balanced team and we know the opponent well. The strategy will be going all out to win the game."

She went on to speak about the areas of improvement for her side. "We are not good enough in the final third, so we have to improve in that area." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)