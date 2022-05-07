Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 52. Set 190 runs to win, Royals reached the target in 19.4 overs with six wickets in hand. With this victory, RR moves closer to IPL 2022 playoffs spot and now are on third spot with 14 points. PBKS, on the other hand, are on seventh place with ten points from 11 games. The platform for RR’s chase was laid by Yashasvi Jaiswal who returned to the playing XI after missing many games. Jaiswal scored 68 off 41 balls. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Apart from him, Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 30 and 31 runs respectively. Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer scored unbeaten 31 off just 16 balls to help his side cross the line. For Punjab Kings, pacer Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in his quota of four over. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from PBKS vs RR game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

# Jonny Bairstow scored his first half-century of IPL 2022, his eighth in IPL.

# bairstow completed 4000 runs in T20s.

# Yuzvendra Chahal equalled Lasith Malinga's record of picking 20 or more wickets in a season for the fourth time.

# Chahal becomes only bowler to pick more than 20 wickets per season four times in IPL.

# Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first half-century of IPL 2022, his second in IPL.

# Jaiswal has registered his highest score (68) in IPL.

Earlier, Punjab Kings opted to bat first and thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s 56 off 40 balls posted 189 for five. Apart from Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone provided their side with the much needed impetus towards the end with cameos. Jitesh scored unbeaten 38 off 18 balls and Livingstone was dismissed for 22 off 14 balls. For Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal, the Purple Cap holder, picked 3/28 in his quota of four overs.

