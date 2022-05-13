Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): A bottom-table clash is on the cards in the Indian Women's League 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium, when Hans Women FC take on Sirvodem SC on Saturday.

The two sides haven't had the best of results since the start of the season and will be looking to make amends in the upcoming game. Speaking ahead of the game, Hans Women Head Coach Darshana Sanas quoted, "We have a hawk's eye on the next game. It is definitely a game we can count on."

She added, "Sirvodem SC is a good team; they have won their last game and look confident. But as mentioned earlier, we are here to show progress in our graph and that's what we aim for. Keeping it simple, we wish to use the next game as a platform to show how we are upgrading ourselves as a team in terms of knowledge and performance."

Sirvodem grabbed their maiden win of the IWL season in the previous game and will be looking to build on that performance. Head Coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap maintained that his side will look to stick to their plans and head into the game with confidence. "We have to work hard. Every day is different," he stated. (ANI)

