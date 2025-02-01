Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday was awarded the best international men's cricketer at the BCCI Awards 2025.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged both the Best Men's Test Cricketer of the Year as well as the overall Best Men's Cricketer of the Year honours at this year's ICC Awards, was declared the Best International Cricketer of the Year (men) for 2023-24 by the BCCI.

The right-arm pacer enjoyed an incredible year with the ball. His 15 wickets and decisive match-winning spells were instrumental in India winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years and the Indian speedster was named the Player of the Tournament.

In Tests, he finished 2024 as the highest wicket-taker with 71 scalps in 13 matches. Only Kapil Dev has scalped more wickets for India in red-ball cricket in a single calendar year.

The 31-year-old has now won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award three times, having bagged the honour previously in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances and being the leading wicket-taker in the series with 31 scalps to his name. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked bowler in ICC Men's Test Rankings, will be seen in action during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will start from February 19 onwards. However,, currently nursing a back issue, Bumrah could miss out on the matches during the home ODI series against England, starting from February 6 onwards. (ANI)

