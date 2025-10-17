Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Jharkhand is gearing up to host the 4th South Asian Athletics (SAAF) Senior Championships 2025, scheduled from October 24 to 26 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Ranchi. The state unveiled the official logo, mascot, and anthem for the event on Friday in a grand ceremony celebrating Jharkhand's cultural heritage, natural beauty, and growing reputation as a sporting hub.

The SAAF 2025 logo embodies the spirit of sports intertwined with the essence of Jharkhand - "The Land of Sports, Tribes, Culture, and Nature." Drawing inspiration from the state's rich tribal art forms and natural symbols -- including its state bird, tree, flower, and animal -- the design's green palette reflects Jharkhand's lush forests and ecological abundance. It seamlessly blends athletic dynamism with cultural authenticity, symbolising the state's unity of tradition, sport, and pride, according to a press release from SAAF.

The mascot, Dalma, represents Jharkhand's state animal and stands as a living embodiment of the region's strength, grace, and spirit. Bearing Sohrai and Khovar tattoos -- traditional tribal art forms -- Dalma's presence reflects the deep bond between Jharkhand's people and its forests. Dressed in athletic whites infused with the colours of India, Dalma symbolises "unity in motion." As the anthem's tribal beats merge with stadium drum rolls, Dalma emerges not merely as a mascot but as a symbol of forest grace, community pride, and the collective spirit of competition.

Alongside the logo and mascot, the official anthem of the Championships was also unveiled. Written in Nagpuri, the anthem is a soulful blend of traditional and modern sounds, brought alive through tribal instruments such as the Mandar, Nagaara, and Flute. It captures the vibrant rhythm of Jharkhand and the anticipation of new champions rising at the SAAF Games 2025, according to .

Unveiling the logo, mascot, and anthem, the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, described the moment as "a matter of pride for Jharkhand." He added, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state warmly welcomes athletes from across South Asia to experience Jharkhand's rich culture and heritage."

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, representatives of the Athletics Federation of India, and other dignitaries, marking the official countdown to the Championships.

A strong Indian contingent of 81 athletes will represent the nation, leading the charge in 37 medal events. In total, around 300 athletes and 150 technical officials from six South Asian nations -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka -- will participate, transforming Ranchi into a hub of regional athletic excellence and camaraderie, the SAFF press release added.

India has a proud legacy at the South Asian Athletics Championships, having emerged as overall champions at the 3rd edition in Kochi (2008) with 57 medals -- including 24 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze. Sri Lanka followed with 7 gold, 9 silver, and 15 bronze. With significant growth in infrastructure and international performances since then, the 2025 edition offers India another opportunity to reaffirm its dominance on the regional stage, the release said.

This marks the third time India will host the South Asian Athletics Championships -- after the inaugural edition in 1997 and the third in 2008, both held in Kochi. Now, the Championships return to India in Ranchi, where the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium will resonate with the rhythm, energy, and excellence of South Asia's finest athletes.

Set amidst the forest-rich, culturally vibrant land of Jharkhand, the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 reflect the state's deep connection to sports, tribes, and nature. With world-class infrastructure and an enduring commitment to athletic growth, Jharkhand stands ready to host a championship that unites nations and inspires generations. (ANI)

