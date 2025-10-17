It is Anil Kumble's birthday today! The former India National Cricket Team leg-spinner has turned 55 today and this is just the perfect occasion to relive one of his and cricket's greatest bowling performances. He had taken 10 wickets in a Test innings against Pakistan in a special performance and with that, had become just the second bowler in cricket history to do so, after Australia's Jim Laker achieved the feat for the first time in 1956. Facing Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, Anil Kumble produced a spin-bowling masterclass that bamboozled Pakistan, leaving them clueless. Chasing 420, Anil Kumble helped India bowl out Pakistan for just 207 and sealed for his team a 212-run win. The star spinner had finished the match with a total of 14 wickets while the two-match series ended 1-1. Anil Kumble Birthday Special: BCCI Extend Wishes to Former Indian Leg Spinner As He Turns 55.

When Anil Kumble Took All Ten Wickets in an Innings

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. games 👍 9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 👌 Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 👏 Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 Let's revisit his brilliant 1⃣0⃣-wicket haul against Pakistan 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/BFrxNqKZsN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

