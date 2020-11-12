Liverpool [UK], November 12 (ANI): Liverpool on Thursday said that Joe Gomez underwent successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee," the club said in a statement.

The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday. The issue was isolated to Gomez's tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments, the club said.

"The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery. Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds' medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress," the statement read.

However, the Premier League side said that no timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is "likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21."

Liverpool are currently placed on the third position on the Premier League table with 17 points. The club will now take on top-placed Leicester City in the league on November 21. (ANI)

