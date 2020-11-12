Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is up for debate as reports suggest that the record Italian champions are looking at the possibility of selling the 35-year-old superstar. With the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract ending in 2022, the Bianconeri are mulling over the option of letting the former Real Madrid star go next summer, with hopes of recouping a major chunk of the €100 million (£90m/$119m), they spent on him. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Make Another Attempt to Bring Juventus Star Back to Old Trafford.

Several clubs are interested in signing the 35-year-old if he becomes available next summer and one of them is the footballer’s former club Manchester United. According to a report from El Grafico, Cristiano Ronaldo is open to the idea of re-joining the Red Devils, a club he spent seven years at and won several trophies with. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer.

It is understood that Cristiano wants to re-join Manchester United as he believes that Lionel Messi will also be heading to England and the Portuguese wants to reignite their rivalry. Both the footballing superstars shared a great rivalry during their time in Spain as the 35-year-old played for Real Madrid with the Argentine representing arch-rivals Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is tipped to move away from Barcelona next summer with Manchester City expected to be the 33-year-old’s next destination. The Argentine expressed his desire to leave the Catalan club before the start of this season, but Barcelona didn’t let that happen. However, Messi will be a free agent in the summer of 2021 if he doesn’t renew his contract.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo signed in 2018 with hopes of winning the Champions League however, the club have been underwhelming in the competition in recent seasons. The Portuguese’s contract ends in 2022 and with him already 35 years of age, the Bianconeri believe it will be risky to offer him a new deal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).