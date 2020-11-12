Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have been the most-talked-about and have made headlines. There have been numerous reports that have hinted that things are not well between Messi and Griezmann. Even the former Atletico Madrid’s former manager had slammed Messi for his deplorable attitude and also lashed out at Barcelona for the treatment given to him. Now, Ivan Rakitic has given in insight about the relationship between the Messi and Griezmann. Contrary to the reports, that the two get along very well with each other and there is no problem as such. Rakitic also said that the two spend a lot of time together and are drink mates. Antoine Griezmann’s Former Agent Yet Olhats Slams Lionel Messi’s Deplorable Attitude Towards Frenchman, Also Lashes Out Barcelona.

“What I saw was that they got along very well,” he told El Pelotazo on Canal Sur Radio in quotes carried by Marca. “I got along wonderfully with [both] Antoine and Leo. The two drink mate together and spend a lot of time together in the dressing room," he further said. Ivan said that if both of them start scoring goals and that would silence everything around them. The Sevilla midfielder wished both of them with very good luck.

He also went on to say that Barcelona and Sevilla aren't the same and the two teams play differently. Rakitic also went on to reveal that he feels like a kid and also feels good. "I take care of myself, and I have come [to Sevilla] with the dream of getting the best out of myself." Coming back to Griemann and Messi's story, Barcelona fans must be heaving a sigh of relief with Rakitic's words.

