New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Former cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma, who now serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police, on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for inviting him to participate in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

Joginder was a medium pacer who represented India in four ODIs and T20Is each between 2004 and 2007. The 40-year-old joined Haryana Police as an active player in 2007 and has been serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Joginder announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in 2023, having not played a professional cricket match since 2017.

"It's a good step. 'kyuki fit rahega tabhi to hit rahega India'. I thank SAI for inviting me..." Joginder Sharma told the media on Sunday.

This cycling drive was kickstarted on December 17, 2024, by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya with the overall objective of 'Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz' (Daily dose of fitness for 30 minutes) and a way to find a solution to pollution, as per a press release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

During his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and reducing oil consumption by at least 10 percent to combat obesity. In 2019, PM Modi launched the FIT India mission as a people's movement.

Following the PM's clarion call, this weekend's cycling initiative (March 2, 2025) is themed around fighting obesity. Joginder, along with international squash stars Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh, will ride with 600 cyclists, comprising officers from several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Vijay Chowk near Raisina Hill via Kartavya Path and back to spread the message of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4,200-plus locations, witnessing the participation of more than 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

Previously, the Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Padma Shri awardee Prashanti Singh, former basketball captain and coach Divya Singh, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) have participated in the cycling initiative. Renowned actors Rahul Bose, Amit Sial and Gul Panag have also taken part in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event to date. (ANI)

