Everyone still remembers Joginder Sharma for his heroics during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Now he is fulfilling his duties as the DSP of Haryana. He now stood up against the alleged farmers involved in violence and said, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports." To this people over social media have praised the move of the former cricketer. ‘Let’s Exercise Our Right To Vote…’, Ravi Ashwin Urges Voters, Especially First-Timers, To Shape the Future Through Ballots Ahead of Elections in 2024.

