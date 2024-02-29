Everyone still remembers Joginder Sharma for his heroics during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Now he is fulfilling his duties as the DSP of Haryana. He now stood up against the alleged farmers involved in violence and said, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports." To this people over social media have praised the move of the former cricketer. ‘Let’s Exercise Our Right To Vote…’, Ravi Ashwin Urges Voters, Especially First-Timers, To Shape the Future Through Ballots Ahead of Elections in 2024.

Joginder Sharma, winning it for India once again!!

This guy won us World Cup

He is truly an all rounder

Joginder Sharma, Hero of T20 World Cup Final 2007

Mr. Joginder Sharma!

Now he's serving the nation in Uniform

Phirse Dil Jeet liya with this news

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)