Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 28 (ANI): England batter and white-ball skipper Jos Buttler on Tuesday revealed the best innings that he played in limited-overs cricket for his side.

Ahead of his side's first ODI match against Bangladesh in Mirpur from Wednesday onwards, Buttler held a Q/A session with the fans and answered some questions about his game.

"Favorite white-ball inning I ever played for England, is my hundred I got in Dubai in 2015," said Buttler in a video posted by the official handle of England Cricket, on being asked about his best white-ball inning for England.

The century in question was scored during a four-match ODI series against Pakistan back in 2015.

In the fourth and final ODI of the series, Buttler scored a quickfire 116* off just 68 balls, with ten fours and eight sixes in his knock. He batted at a strike rate of over 223.07.

His innings along with Jason Roy (102) and Joe Root (71) helped England post 355/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan was all out for 271 runs in 40.4 overs, thanks to some magnificent spin bowling from Moeen Ali (3/53) and Adil Rashid (3/78). Pakistan lost the match by 84 runs and the ODI series as well by 1-3.

Buttler is one of the most hard-hitting batters in the sport today. He is the tenth-highest six-hitter in international cricket, having hit 297 sixes in his international career which is still going on strongly after 11 years.

The highest six hitters in international cricket is West Indies legend Chris Gayle (553 sixes), followed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (523 sixes), former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476 sixes), former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (398 sixes) and his teammate Martin Guptill (383 sixes).

Buttler is the second-highest six-hitter of all time for England, behind former skipper Eoin Morgan, who hit 346 sixes.

The batter has registered 156 sixes in ODIs, which is the 13th highest by any player in the format and second highest by an England player, with Eoin Morgan (220 sixes) above him. The highest six-hitter overall in ODIs is Shahid Afridi (351 sixes).

Buttler also has 108 sixes in T20I cricket, the ninth-highest in the format. Over here, Morgan once again tops the charts for England, with 120 sixes. The highest six-hitter in T20I cricket is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (182 sixes).

Buttler also has a great strike rate of 118.09 in ODIs, at which he has scored 4,536 runs in 162 matches at an average of 41.61, with 11 tons and 23 centuries. He also boasts of a healthy SR of 144.23 in T20Is, at which he has scored 2,602 runs in 103 matches at an average of 34.69, with one century and 19 fifties.

Buttler will be seen in action during the ODI series against Bangladesh.

England ODI squad for the series: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

