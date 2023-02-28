Who thought that a boy hailing from Rosario Lionel Messi would go on to rule the world of football. The little Argentinian magician won every single trophy that his eyes decided to rest on. He has almost every single trophy and record lying in his trophy cabinet. But one record that is not often talked about is his goal-scoring form. Lionel Messi is the player who has scored the highest number of goals in a single season. FIFA The Best Football Awards 2022 Winners List: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Top Honours at Annual Ceremony.

2011–12 A Season To Remember

With 73 goals in a single season, Lionel Messi announced to the world that in the upcoming years, he would go on to become one of the greatest players of all time to grace the football pitch. His best performance came against Valencia as he scored all four goals in the game.

A Season To Silence His Critics

After scoring 73 goals in a season many critics gave Messi the tag of one season wonder. However, the Argentinian maestro proved everybody wrong by scoring 60 goals in 2012-13. After replicating his stats from last season Messi silenced his critics for a very long time.

Another Remarkable Season

Lionel Messi came back in 2014-15 with 58 goals after enjoying an ordinary season according to his standards last year. Messi ended up scoring 5 hat tricks at the end of the season. However, even after his accolades, The Argentinian lost Ballon D Or to his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another 50-Plus Goal Season for La Pulga

As Messi came closer to his peak his performance also stepped to the next level. In the 2016-17 season, Messi ended up scoring 54 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances. This was the last time Barca fans witnessed Messi, Neymar and Suarez together as one of the best front three in Football.

Messi Showcased His Potential in the Early Days

In 2010-11 season Messi was still in his early days and there was still scope for his natural talent to develop. However, Messi didn't fail to highlight what he could achieve even with his raw talent. This season Lionel Messi scored 53 goals and 27 assists in 55 games. This season also allowed him to put his hands on his first UCL title.