As the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 has now finished, the Champions of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season Madhya Pradesh return to action to play against Rest Of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23. The Irani Cup was initially about to be hosted at Indore but the venue was shifted to Gwalior from Indore after the third India-Australia Test was assigned to the Holkar Stadium. As a result, the Irani tie had to be moved from its original location. The Irani Cup match will mark Gwalior's return to first-class competition after more than six years. India batter Mayank Agarwal will captain the Rest of India team as he has been rewarded for being the leading run-scorer of the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy season. Talented prospects like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Indrajith, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are also part of the squad. Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. Irani Cup 2022-23: Mayank Agarwal To Lead Rest of India Against Madhya Pradesh, Sarfaraz Khan Ruled Out With Finger Injury.

Madhya Pradesh already impressed with their performance under the coaching of Mumbai veteran Chandrakant Pandit and the leadership of Aditya Srivastava. They looked good in the Ranji Trophy this season too but couldn't make it past the semi-finals after crashing out against Bengal. They have some quality cricketers in Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan who has been in and around the Indian team. They have shown grit in tough situations before and surely pose a tough challenge to a talented Rest of India side.

When to Watch Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2022-23 Live Match Action? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23 starting from Wednesday, March 1. Day 1 of the match will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Winners Saurashtra Receive 'Sparkling' Reception At Rajkot Airport, Jaydev Unadkat Shares Video.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2022-23?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23. The match between Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

