London [UK], November 14 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been banned from European competition for one match, UEFA has announced.

This decision has been taken as Tottenham were late to kick-off in their 0-1 defeat against Royal Antwerp on October 29, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | IND vs AUS Series 2020: 'Bowling to Virat Kohli and Other Indian Batsmen Will Be a Test for Me', Says Australia Leg-Spinner Mitchell Swepson.

After investigation, Mourinho was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month.

As per a report in Goal.com, the suspension has been deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.

Also Read | IND vs AUS Series 2020: Australia Cricket Team's Head Coach Justin Langer Says 'Bowlers Will Do Better This Time Against India'.

Along with this one match ban for Mourinho, Tottenham has also been fined 25,00 euros for being responsible for the late kick-off.

The side has also been charged 3000 euros for violating the UEFA equipment guidelines.

Tottenham are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League.

Tottenham will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on November 21.

Mourinho's men will then play host to Ludogorets in the Europa League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)