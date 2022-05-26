Rome [Italy], May 26 (ANI): Jose Mourinho on Wednesday became the first coach to win all three current men's UEFA club trophies.

Nicolo Zaniolo made the difference as Roma clinched their first major UEFA club competition title by winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Roma defeated a feisty Feyenoord side in Tirana to claim the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title and become the first Italian team to win a European club competition since 2009/10.

The AS Roma's win makes Mourinho the only coach in European history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, and, now, the Conference League.

The Portuguese also become the second manager to win five major European titles after Giovanni Trapattoni.

Mourinho has contested five European finals at Porto, Internazionale, Manchester United and Roma and, with Wednesday's win, he has taken home the trophy five times to maintain his perfect record. (ANI)

