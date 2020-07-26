Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): West Indies' Joshua Da Silva on Sunday replaced Shane Dowrich after the latter got injured in the ongoing third Test against England.

Windies Cricket said that Dowrich left the field for treatment after the wicket-keeper took a blow to the face.

"Joshua Da Silva takes over the gloves as the replacement player for the injured Shane Dowrich. Rules allow for the replacement, however, Da Silva will not be allowed to bat in the West Indies 2nd innings. #Rally #WIReady #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon," Windies Cricket tweeted.

In the previous tweet, Windies Cricket wrote, "Dowrich takes a blinder on the mouth and has gone off the field for medical attention. Shai Hope assumes duty behind the stumps. Sending good vibes for a return soon."

England have gained a 230-run lead against West Indies, who only managed to score 197 runs in the first innings. The hosts had scored 369 runs in their first innings.

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are currently playing at 26 and 28 respectively. (ANI)

