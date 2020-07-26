West Indies, resumed their innings on 137/6 and avoided the follow-on but were bowled out for just 197 handing England a 172 run first-innings lead. England openers Dominic Sibley (56) and Rory Burns (90) then most of some lazy West Indies bowling to stitch a century-plus run opening partnership and take the lead past 300. Joe Root came once Sibley was dismissed and hit a quick half-century as England declared after Burns was out to Chase. West Indies were set a 399-run target to win and they lost two wickets in the 6 overs that they batted. Stuart Brod grabbed both of those wickets and is one shy of completing 500 Test wickets.
Stumps! It is Stumps on Day 3 of the 3rd Test match. West Indies in real trouble after losing two early wickets when needing to bat two complete days to save the Test and retain the Wisden trophy. Windies end Day 3 on 10/2 and are still 389 runs behind. Stuart Broad took both the wickets for England
Out! Stuart Broad gets his second wicket. Nightwatchman Kemar Roach departs. West Indies are folding fast. Roach c Buttler b Broad 4(5).
Out! Stuart Broad dismisses John Campbell in his very first over. Campbell is out without West Indies even making a run. John Campbell c Root b Broad 0(3).
England have declared their innings at the dismissal of Rory Burns. West Indies now have to bat two days and some moe overs to save this Test match or chase down 399. For England, 10 wickets are all that matter to clinch the series
Out! Roston Chase once again dismisses Rory Burns caught by substitute goalkeeper Joshua Da Silva. Rory Burns c (sub)Joshua Da Silva b Roston Chase 90(163)
England have taken their lead past 350 runs and will declare soon now. Rory Burns has looked confident and is slowly striding towards a century. Captain Joe Root is at the other end and has already scored run-a-ball 34. Burns also survived an LBW appeal, which would have been out if a review was taken
OUT! West Indies finally have a wicket. Dominic Sibley is the man dismissed. Jason Holder gets the first wicket for his side. Sibley lbw b Holder 56(132).
Fifty! Rory Burns now completes his half-century. This is his eighth half-century and it came off 111 deliveries with the help of six fours. Stat: Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley are the first opening pair to score half-centuries in the same innings since Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed against India in 2016/17.
Fifty: Dominic Sibley completes his second Test fifty. His half-century came from 122 deliveries. Sibley reaches the mark with hard runs against Cornwall.
ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: The action on day three resumes with West Indies batting on 137 for six. Captain Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich are the two overnight batsmen at the crease and are batting on 24 and 10 respectively. The duo will look to save West Indies from following-on. England, on the other hand, will be looking to pick remaining wickets and gain a significant first-innings lead. Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.
West Indies began day two on a thumping note by picking four quick wickets. However, Stuart Broad’s quick-fire half-century helped England cross the 350-run mark. The left-hander scored 62 off 45 balls as England posted 369.
In response, West Indies were off to a terrible start and lost four wickets for just 59 runs. The visitors lost further two wickets and were left reeling at 110 for six. Before the close of play, Holder and Dowrich showed some resistance. England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 2, Stat Highlights: Kemar Roach Completes 200 Wickets; Stuart Broad Smashes Third Fastest Fifty and Other Records.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.