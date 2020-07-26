ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: The action on day three resumes with West Indies batting on 137 for six. Captain Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich are the two overnight batsmen at the crease and are batting on 24 and 10 respectively. The duo will look to save West Indies from following-on. England, on the other hand, will be looking to pick remaining wickets and gain a significant first-innings lead. Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

West Indies began day two on a thumping note by picking four quick wickets. However, Stuart Broad’s quick-fire half-century helped England cross the 350-run mark. The left-hander scored 62 off 45 balls as England posted 369.

In response, West Indies were off to a terrible start and lost four wickets for just 59 runs. The visitors lost further two wickets and were left reeling at 110 for six. Before the close of play, Holder and Dowrich showed some resistance. England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 2, Stat Highlights: Kemar Roach Completes 200 Wickets; Stuart Broad Smashes Third Fastest Fifty and Other Records.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.