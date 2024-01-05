Juventus Overcomes Early Error To Thrash Salernitana 6–1, Secures Spot in Coppa Italia 2023–24 Quarterfinals (Goals Video Highlights)

An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in. The Bianconeri then struck back with scores from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah — plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn.

Agency News PTI| Jan 05, 2024 02:31 PM IST
Juventus Overcomes Early Error To Thrash Salernitana 6–1, Secures Spot in Coppa Italia 2023–24 Quarterfinals (Goals Video Highlights)
Juventus Players Celebrating (Photo Credit: @juventusfcen/twitter)

Turin (Italy), January 5: Juventus overcame an early error and came back from a goal down to rout last-placed Serie A club Salernitana 6-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. The Bianconeri will face Frosinone next week. Coppa Italia 2023–24: Luka Jovic Continues Scoring Streak As AC Milan Beats Cagliari 4–1 To Reach Italian Cup Quarterfinals.

An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in. The Bianconeri then struck back with scores from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah — plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn.

Juventus vs Salernitana Highlights

Federico Chiesa set up two of Juventus' goals, and it was the first score with Juventus for Weah — the United States winger who is the son of former AC Milan standout and Ballon d'Or winner George Weah. Salernitana is coached by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.

The other matchups in the last eight are: Fiorentina vs. Bologna; Lazio vs. Roma; and Milan vs. Atalanta. Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video)

Frosinone eliminated Serie A champion Napoli 4-0 last month. Juventus, which is two points behind leader Inter Milan in the league, scored six goals for the first time in any competition since beating Sassuolo 7-0 in Serie A in February 2018. Juventus faces Salernitana again in Serie A on Sunday.

