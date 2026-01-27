The final Tuesday of January 2026 serves as a significant night for domestic football across Europe as teams jostle for league position and cup progression. While the Champions League heavyweights prepare for their Wednesday finale, the focus today shifts to Germany’s Bundesliga, where top-four contenders are in action, and Italy’s Coppa Italia, which continues its knockout phase. In England, a dense schedule of EFL fixtures provides a mid-season test for promotion-chasers in the lower divisions. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Propels Real Madrid to La Liga 2025-26 Summit After Win Over Villarreal.

Bundesliga: Leipzig Face St. Pauli Test

In Germany, RB Leipzig travel to face FC St. Pauli in a fixture with significant implications for the top of the table. Leipzig have been in impressive form, but the Millerntor-Stadion remains a difficult venue for visiting teams. A victory for the visitors would solidify their position in the title race, while St. Pauli are desperate for points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Simultaneously, Werder Bremen host Hoffenheim at the Weserstadion. Both teams have experienced inconsistent campaigns, making this a crucial "six-pointer" for mid-table security. Bremen will be looking to capitalise on home advantage to move into the top half of the standings before the February break.

Coppa Italia and Serie A Movement

The Italian football scene on Tuesday is headlined by Fiorentina taking on Como in a high-stakes Coppa Italia Round of 16 clash. The cup remains a priority for the Tuscan club, who have reached multiple finals in recent years. In league action, Udinese moved up the Serie A table with a clinical 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona earlier today, a result that eases their concerns regarding the drop zone.

Today's Football Matches & Where to Watch Live in India

Date (IST) Competition Match Live Streaming / Telecast (India) 27 Jan Bundesliga St. Pauli vs RB Leipzig SonyLIV / Sony Sports Network 27 Jan Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim SonyLIV / Sony Sports Network 27 Jan Coppa Italia Fiorentina vs Como FanCode 28 Jan League One Huddersfield vs Luton FanCode 28 Jan League One Cardiff City vs Barnsley FanCode 28 Jan League Two Notts County vs Swindon FanCode 28 Jan League Two Newport Co vs Accrington FanCode

Note: Most European evening kick-offs on 27 January will be available to viewers in India in the early hours of Wednesday, 28 January.

EFL: League One and Two Standouts

England’s lower leagues feature a full midweek programme on 27 January. In League One, the standout fixture sees Huddersfield Town host Luton Town in a battle of two sides with recent Premier League pedigree. Elsewhere, Cardiff City face Barnsley in a match that could reshape the play-off picture.

In League Two, Notts County welcome Swindon Town to Meadow Lane, while Milton Keynes Dons face Bristol Rovers. These matches are particularly vital as teams look to maintain momentum during a congested winter period where fatigue often begins to impact squad depth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).