Wellington [New Zealand], November 2 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals (T20Is) after playing 93 games in the shortest format of the game.

The 35-year-old retires as New Zealand's second-highest men's T20I run scorer with 2575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 50s and a highest score of 95, according to a press release from New Zealand Cricket.

Also Read | India's Record in ICC Women’s World Cup Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Women in Blue Ahead of WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

Williamson, who made his T20I debut in 2011, captained the BLACKCAPS on 75 occasions - leading them to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 & 2022) and a final (2021).

Williamson said the timing felt right to step back from the shortest format.

Also Read | Will It Rain in Hobart During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

"It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences. It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus, which is the T20 World Cup," he said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket press release.

"There's so much T20 talent there, and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup. Mitch is a brilliant captain and leader - he's really come into his own with this team. It's now their time to push the Blackcaps forward in this format, and I'll be supporting from afar," the player added.

Williamson's next game will likely be for Northern Districts in their Plunket Shield second-round clash against Auckland at Bay Oval in Tauranga, starting Wednesday, November 26.

The Kiwis' all-time leading run-scorer said he was open-minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus on preparing for the three-Test series against the West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on December 2.

"I've got such deep care for this team. The Blackcaps is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It's a journey and a pursuit, and that's what I love about the international game and this environment. I'll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC, who have given me a huge amount of support throughout," the right-hand batter said.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink said he respected Williamson's decision and saluted his contributions to the T20 team.

"Kane's performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense. His runs in all conditions around the world reflect the world-class batsman that he is and are equally matched by the influence of his leadership on and off the field. His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander, albeit in a losing course. The T20 team experienced great consistency and success under Kane's watch, and he certainly leaves the team in good health," he said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket press release.

Weenink said Williamson had earned the right to decide how he finished his ODI and Test careers.

"We've made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career. We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there's no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time - he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket. With Kane committed to playing the West Indies Test series in December, I'd encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to get out and witness one of our greatest ever cricketers play," he said.

Williamson will continue to play T20 franchise cricket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)