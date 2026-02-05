Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Day 11 of the Kabaddi Champions League delivered high-intensity action and defining moments, with Gurugram Gurus, Bhiwani Bulls, and Sonipat Stars registering crucial victories, according to a release.

The day was further elevated by the presence of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Awardee Sunil Pehalwan, who lauded KCL's role in strengthening India's kabaddi ecosystem.

Also Read | Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A 2026 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The evening began with Gurugram Gurus overpowering Faridabad Fighters 39-24 in Match 23. After a closely fought opening half, Gurugram took complete control in the second half through disciplined defence and well-timed raids.

Mandeep Kumar led the charge in attack, while Sandeep Dhull anchored the defence as Gurugram inflicted multiple all-outs to seal a convincing win.

Also Read | TCS New York City Marathon 2026: How To Apply for the NYC Marathon? Know How International Applicants Can Enter the General Drawing.

Raider of the Match: Mandeep Kumar (Gurugram Gurus)

Defender of the Match: Sandeep Dhull (Gurugram Gurus)

Mandeep said after the match, "We stuck to our plans and trusted each other. This win gives us a lot of confidence heading into the business end of the league."

Match 24 belonged to Devank Dalal, who produced a historic performance as Bhiwani Bulls dismantled Karnal Kings 60-40. Dalal not only completed 100 raids in KCL but followed it up with a Super 10 and multiple big raids to keep the Kings under relentless pressure.

Supported by a solid defensive effort led by Parvesh Malik, the Bulls ran away with one of the most dominant wins of the season.

Raider of the Match: Devank Dalal (Bhiwani Bulls)

Defender of the Match: Parvesh Malik (Bhiwani Bulls)

Reflecting on the milestone, Dalal said, "Completing 100 raids is special, but what matters most is the team's performance. We played fearless kabaddi today, and this result shows our intent."

The day concluded with a thriller in Match 25, where Ayan Lohchab inspired Sonipat Stars to a crucial 47-43 win over Rohtak Royals, keeping the hosts firmly in contention for the semi-finals.

Ayan's sharp raids and smart game management saw him complete his Super 10 and control the tempo in crunch moments, while Prateek stood tall in defence. Despite a strong fightback from Rohtak, Sonipat held their nerve in the final raids to close out the contest.

Raider of the Match: Ayan Lohchab (Sonipat Stars)

Defender of the Match: Prateek (Sonipat Stars)

Ayan said after the match, "We knew this was a must-win game. The team showed great character, and we're determined to keep pushing for a semi-final spot."

Speaking on the overall quality of action, Ravi Kumar Dahiya said, "The intensity and professionalism in KCL is impressive. This league is producing confident athletes who are ready for bigger stages."

Echoing the sentiment, Sunil Pehalwan added, "KCL is giving young kabaddi players the exposure and match experience they need. The future of Indian kabaddi looks very strong."

With records broken, playoff races heating up, and young stars stepping into the spotlight, Day 11 stood out as one of the most memorable chapters of the Kabaddi Champions League so far. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)