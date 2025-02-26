Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Seeking their maiden title, Kerala bowlers struck thrice to leave two-time winners Vidarbha at 81 for three at lunch on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy final here on Wednesday.

Frontline pacer MD Nidheesh grabbed two wickets and and his young new-ball colleague Eden Apple Tom took one as Vidarbha found themselves in early trouble at 24 for three.

However, Danish Malewar (38 batting) and Karun Nair (24 batting) steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 runs for the fourth wicket.

Nidheesh had Parth Rekhade trapped in front of the wicket in only the second ball of the match thanks to skipper Sachin Baby's decision to opt for a review after the on-field umpire turned down their loud appeal for an lbw.

Darshan Nalkande gave his wicket away to Nidheesh after poor shot selection and Eden Apple Tom gave Kerala a major breakthrough when he had Dhruv Shorey (16) caught behind with was angling in but moved away after pitching.

Brief scores:

Kerala 1st innings: 81/3 in 32 overs (Danish Malewar 38 batting, Karun Nair 24 batting; MD Nidheesh 2/11). PTI AH

