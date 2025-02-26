After back-to-back losses, both sides of the RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 fixture will be poised to make a comeback. This will be the 12th game of Women's Premier League Season 3, and the fifth for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. RCB-W are placed better as they have two wins and two losses so far, while GG-W are at the bottom with just one win and three losses. The want for a win will be for both sides, but Gujarat Giants need full points from the game more than any other team, as a loss can make their path to the playoffs tough. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose First-Ever Super in Women's Premier League History in RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

Defending champions RCB-W started the WPL 2025 campaign with a bang, winning the first two games in style. But in the next two against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, they lost. The Bengaluru-based side must have been unlucky, losing these thrillers, with the one with MI-W going to the last over, while with UP-W it went till the super over. They must be looking to come back on track here.

GG-W have been the worst performers in WPL 2025. Other than one good win against UP-W, they dealt with massive losses. They won the last game they played against RCB-W, with nine balls left. Gujarat Giants need a win badly, or else the Ashleigh Gardner-led side will have a tough time in the race for play-offs. Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants by Six Wickets in WPL 2025: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen and Bowlers Shine As DC-W Secure Dominating Victory Over UPW-W.

RCB-W vs GG-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches. RCB-W have three wins, while GG-W managed to win two matches.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Name Ellyse Perry Beth Mooney Richa Ghosh Tanuja Kanwar Harleen Deol VJ Joshitha

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Ellyse Perry became the highest-ever run scorer in the history of WPL in her last game, she also played a 90-run marvelous knock. Another seasoned batter Beth Mooney on the other hand has been low on runs but scored a fifty against RCB-W in the first game, it would be a spectacle to see which opener scores more. Richa Ghosh is known for her fierce batting, and she had a destructive 64-run innings in her last game against GG-W, if her run flow needs good control, left-arm orthodox bowler Tanuja Kanwar needs to be perfect in the ending overs. Harleen Deol has been inconsistent with the bat, she should survive VJ Joshitha with the new ball to settle well, or the string of low runs would continue.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27. The RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghavi Bisht, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Beth Mooney(wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh

