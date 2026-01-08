New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Haryana women and Delhi men put paid to Bihar's hopes of winning a gold medal in Sepaktakraw as they registered contrasting victories in the finals at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 at the Ghoghla Beach here on Thursday.

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations. The second edition of Khelo India Beach Games 2026 is witnessing over 1100 participants compete in eight different sports -- volleyball, soccer, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, Open water swimming, mallakhamb and tug-of-war. The first six will be medal sports, and 32 gold medals are up for grabs, as per a press release from SAI Media.

In the women's sepaktakraw final, Haryana came back strong after losing the opening regu to beat Bihar 2-1 in a match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes, while Delhi men inflicted a straight 2-0 defeat on Bihar.

In Beach Soccer, defending champions Odisha registered a dominating 7-0 win over debutants Himachal Pradesh to reach the women's final. Srijana Tamang, Satyabati Khadia and Khundongbam Ambalika scored two goals each for the winners.In the second women's semi-final, Gujarat's rousing start that saw them score four goals in the first quarter was enough for them to register a 6-3 win over Arunachal Pradesh. Skipper Giani Ramching Mara scored one goal each in all three quarters for the losing side but did not get much support from the others in front of the Gujarat goal.

In Beach Volleyball, Tamil Nadu will have a chance to win both the men and women's gold medals. TN's women's team of Deepika and Pavithra came from a set down to beat teammates Swathi and Dharshini 19-21, 21-12, 15-6 in the first semi-final and will now face Pondicherry's Revathi and Swetha in the gold medal match.

The men's final will be played between Tamil Nadu's Bharat and Rajesh and Goa's Sawan and Gauns.

*TODAY'S RESULTS

-Beach Soccer (semifinals)Women: Gujarat bt Arunachal Pradesh 6-3; Odisha bt Himachal Pradesh 7-0

-Beach SepaktakrawWomen: Gold - Haryana; Silver - Bihar; Bronze - Uttar Pradesh, ManipurMen: Gold - Delhi; Silver - Bihar; Bronze - Manipur, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

-Beach Volleyball (semifinals)(Women): Deepika/Pavithra (TN) bt Swathi/Dharshini (TN) 19-21, 21-12, 15-6; Revathi/Swetha (Pdy) bt Manasa/Mounika (AP) 21-10, 21-18(Men): Sawan/Gauns (Goa) bt Poonthamizhan/Abhithan (TN) 21-18, 16-21, 15-12; Bharat/Rajesh (TN) bt Ramakrishna Dawaskar/Nithin Sawant (Goa) 21-13, 19-21, 15-8. (ANI)

