Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22: Defending champions Maharashtra opened their gold medal account at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Monday when gymnast Aaryan Davande clinched the artistic all-round crown at the SDAT Aquatics complex here. Davande accumulated a total of 73.200 points to pip Uttar Pradesh's Pranav Mishra (72.470 pts) to the top spot. Harshit of UP clinched the bronze with a score of 71.700 points in the event where the boys had to perform on six different apparatus to decide the winner. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sapna, Daughter Of A Welder From Chandigarh, Bags Second Gold Medal in Judo.

The gold medal helped Maharashtra jump to third place in the overall standings with a total of 10 medals, including four silver and six bronze, as per a press release from Khelo India Tamil Nadu 2023. Host Tamil Nadu continued to top the medal chart with five gold medals. Cyclist J Srimathi added a gold to the state's tally in Girls' Time Trial at the TNPESU Velodrome with a timing of 39.752 while her state-mate R Tamilara bagged the bronze medal with a time of 41.028. Rajasthan's Vimla took home the silver.

In the Boys Time Trial, Telangana's Aashirwad Saxena clinched the gold medal with a timing of 1:12.652s with Maharashtra's Vedant Jadhav (1:13.362s) and Haryana's Gurmoor Poonia (1:14.192s) bagging the silver and bronze respectively. Elsewhere, at the Nehru Park squash courts, girls top seed Pooja Arthi stormed into the individual final with a facile 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 win over state-mate Deepika V. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Mascot ‘Veeramangai’, Logo and Torch of Khelo India Youth Games 2024 To Be Held in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

In hockey competition, Haryana and Odisha booked their semi-final berths in the girls' category from Group B with two wins apiece while Madhya Pradesh assured themselves a spot in the last four stage with a 1-0 win over Chhattisgarh.

-Results (Till 5 pm)

Basketball

Girls: Group B: Chhattisgarh bt Uttar Pradesh 81-50; Boys: Group A: Punjab bt Mizoram 105-66; Uttar Pradesh bt Madhya Pradesh 106-83

Cycling

Girls: Time Trial (500m): Gold - J Srimathi (TN) 39.752; Silver - Vimla (Raj) 40.211; Bronze - R Tamilarasi 41.028Team Sprint: Gold - Tamil Nadu 1:20.036; Silver - Rajasthan 1:20.528; Bronze - Maharashtra 1:20.814Boys: Time Trial (1km): Gold - Aashirwad Saxena (Tel) 1:12.652; Silver - Vedant Jadhav (Mah) 1:13.362; Bronze - Gurmoor Poonia (Har) 1:14.192Team Sprint: Gold - Kerala 1:09.856; Silver - Maharashtra 1:10.434; Bronze - Tamil Nadu 1:11.156

Gymnastics

Boys: Artistic All-Round: Gold - Aaryan Davande (Mah) 73.200; Silver - Pranav Mishra (UP) 72.470; Bronze - Harshit D (UP) 71.700

Hockey

Girls: Group A: Madhya Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 1-0; Mizoram bt Tamil Nadu 7-0Group B: Haryana bt Jharkhand 4-3; Odisha bt Punjab 2-0Boys: Group A: Punjab bt Tamil Nadu 2-1

Squash

Girls Individual (semi-finals): 1-Pooja Arthi R (TN) beat Deepika V (TN) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5Girls Team (quarterfinals): Tamil Nadu bt Bihar 3-0; Rajasthan bt Kerala 3-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Uttarakhand 3-0; Maharashtra beat Karnataka 3-0Boys Individual (semi-finals): Tanveet Singh Mund (MP) beat Sarvesh Pr (TN) 11-6, 10-12, 12-14, 11-8, 11-6; Boys Team (quarterfinals): Tamil Nadu bt Manipur 3-0; Assam bt Kerala 2-1; Rajasthan bt Maharashtra 3-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 3-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)