Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched the mascot 'Veeramangai' and the logo of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024. The ceremony took place on December 22 in Chennai and it was attended by Bhavani Devi and Viswanath Anand who were felicitated. The mascot 'Veeramangai' later made its way onto the stage where Thakur and the other dignitaries were present. The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will be held from January 19-31 in 2024. Bajrang Punia Set To Return Padma Shri Award to PM Narendra Modi in Protest Over Sanjay Singh’s Election As WFI Chief.

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 Mascot, Logo Launched

VIDEO | Union Minister @ianuragthakur launches official mascot 'Veeramangai' for Khelo India Youth Games 2024 in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/GdJbrkNto0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

