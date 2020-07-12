London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Sunday rejected talk about Kieran Tierney's exit and said the defender is "not going anywhere".

Tierney joined the Gunners last summer in a 25 million pound deal from Celtic but has endured an injury-hit first season in north London.

That led to speculation that the Scotland international could be moved on, with his former boss Brendan Rodgers said to be lining him up as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell at Leicester City.

"He's not going anywhere. I really like him. I'm very impressed with him. Everybody loves him at the club and he earns that every single day with the way he treats people, the way he works and the energy he brings to the place," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"And then with his performances, I am delighted. He has adapted really well, he is a player that gives you everything in every session and every game. And the quality he has added as well," he added.

Arteta admits that Tierney has endured some difficulties since leaving his boyhood club Celtic and making the move to England last summer.

"He had a really difficult period because of the injury because he moved to a different city and to a different context. In Glasgow, he was at a club that was winning all the time where he was very settled. It was a challenge for him and he's been dealing with that in the best possible way, with some difficulties," said Arteta.

"He needed the club to support him, he needed his team-mates to make life easier for him and we all tried to help him. But you help him with pleasure because of what he brings and how willing he is all the time to work and improve," he added.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur at later in the day. (ANI)

