Bangkok, May 30 (PTI) Indian boxers Kiran and Deepak advanced to the finals of the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with convincing victories in their respective semifinal bouts here on Friday.

In the women's 75kg category, Kiran delivered a composed performance to outclass Ukraine's Polina Chernen with a 5-0 verdict.

Also Read | GT vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025 Eliminator: Get Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match.

In the men's 75kg division, Deepak continued his strong run by defeating Thailand's Peerapat Yeasu, also by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Facing home favourite, Deepak maintained tactical discipline and capitalised on scoring opportunities throughout the bout.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Says ‘Playing In England Is Always A Different Challenge’, Ace Pacer Also Shares Excitement On Cricket Being Part Of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

In the women's semifinals, Priya (57kg) and Saneh (70kg) exited the competition after battling through their bouts, while settling for a well-earned bronze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)