Mumbai, May 19: Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have picked Shivam Shukla and Blessing Muzarabani as replacements for their injured players, the IPL said on Monday. Defending champions KKR, who are already out of playoffs reckoning, have signed Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell for the remainder of the season. Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Ashish Kapoor Says Shubman Gill Is a Thinking Cricketer, but Too Early To Judge His India Test Captaincy Credentials.

The West Indian all-rounder needs a surgical intervention of his tonsils. Shukla - a leg-spinner - plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh. RCB, meanwhile, have picked Muzarabani as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi, who will leave the franchise to join the South African team for national duties. Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Completes 5000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash.

The replacement will be effective from May 26. Muzarabani - the Zimbabwe pacer - has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for Rs 75 lakh.

