Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to miss the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, while Harshit Rana's availability in the tournament is also uncertain, according to ESPNcricinfo.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar has confirmed that Pathirana, who was snapped up for Rs 18 cr in the IPL auction, will be available only from mid-April. The Sri Lankan pacer, who missed the 2026 T20 World Cup with a calf strain, is currently undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

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Speaking at KKR's pre-season press conference, Abhishek Nayar stated that Pathirana is undergoing rehab with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board and is expected to be match fit around mid-April.

"The latest update that we know is he's obviously with the Sri Lankan cricket board and they took out his rehab. And the latest communication that we've had is, hopefully, somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit. That's what we know as of now," he said.

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KKR are also facing the loss of Harshit Rana, a key pace bowler for them in recent seasons, due to a knee injury. Rana sustained the injury during India's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa and missed the tournament.

Nayar described Rana's absence as a significant loss, noting his importance to the team over recent seasons. He added that KKR is currently evaluating other bowlers with the leadership group to find a suitable replacement.

"Firstly, it is a big blow. Because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, including the championship season. He's grown a lot as a cricketer over the years, so it's not easy to replace him. Having said that, over the last few days, we've looked at a few bowlers. We're trying to evaluate, with the help of the leadership group, who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess. We're still evaluating that and haven't made that decision yet, but hopefully we'll identify someone soon who can make a difference to this squad," the KKR head coach said.

KKR are set to kick their IPL 2026 campaign off against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-time champions will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, before facing off against last year's finalists, Punjab Kings, on April 6, also at Eden Gardens.

In their fourth IPL match, KKR will face Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

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